Teen accused of trying to shoot mom as she slept

CLAYTON, N.C. - A North Carolina 15-year-old is accused of trying to shoot her mother as the older woman slept Sunday morning, police said.
The girl, whose name was not released because of her age, was booked into the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. According to WRAL in Raleigh, she is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Clayton police officials said in a news release that the girl’s parents were asleep in their home when her father got up and went to the bathroom. The mother told investigators she awoke to a loud noise and found her daughter standing at the foot of the bed.
The girl ran from the room, according to the news release.
Officers responding just after 8 a.m. to a request for a welfare check at the family’s home found a bullet hole in the parents’ mattress near where the mother’s head was while she was asleep, police officials said.
Investigators found the father’s handgun, which was usually kept in a holster by his side of the bed, hidden elsewhere in the house.
The motive for the shooting was not disclosed in the news release.
