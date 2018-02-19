  • Teen arrested in connection with Instagram death threat aimed at S. Florida school

    By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    A 15-year-old Florida boy was arrested after posting a message on Instagram threatening to kill people at several Broward County schools, authorities said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Just after midnight Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were notified about the online post from a Fort Lauderdale teen. He posted it one day after 17 people were killed during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. 

    The teen told detectives that the post was a joke aimed to scare his cousin and he appeared remorseful, according to a sheriff’s news release

    The juvenile is facing one count of sending a written threat to kill, which is a third-degree felony.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories