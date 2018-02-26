Teen wanted on charges of killing 10-year-old boy arrested in Florida

An 18-year-old man who allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy in New Jersey was arrested in South Florida Sunday night.
Karon Council, of New Jersey, was apprehended in Pompano Beach. He is at the Broward County Jail and will be being extradited to New Jersey, where he faces numerous charges including murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
There are no details about how Council got to Florida or why he was here.
On Feb. 21, Asbury Park police responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at a home around 10:40 p.m., according to the prosecutor’s office.
When officers arrived, they found 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino and his 38-year-old mother, Lilia Merino, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where Yovanni died. Lilia Merino was treated and released, the prosecutor’s office said.
During the investigation, a 16-year-old, who wasn’t named because of his age, also was arrested. Then, Friday night, Council was charged and the prosecutor’s office announced they needed help finding him.
A GoFundMe page for Yovanni Banos-Merino has been set up to help offset funeral costs.
