Tennessee mom records cars illegally passing her kids' school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman is angry that cars are illegally passing her children’s school bus, and she has posted several videos on Facebook and has reached out to authorities in Knox County, WBIR reported.
“People aren't paying attention when the stop signs have been out,” Ellie Whitesell of Knoxville told WBIR. “My child could get killed.”
Whitesell’s children attend West Valley Middle School in Knoxville. She said cars are illegally passing their school bus almost every day.
The sheriff's office released a statement saying that when it receives a complaint, “we will do what we can to alleviate the problem.”
“The best way to prevent people from passing stopped buses with stop signs out is through education,” the sheriff’s statement read. “Drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and stay off the phone.”
JLL Transport operates the bus that stops at Whitesell’s neighborhood, WBIR reported. Company owner John Llewellyn said people break the law every day.
“It’s a big enough issue that with 330 buses that run every day, there's about 10 to 15 I hear on my dispatch every day,” he told WBIR.
Here is a video from December 2017:
