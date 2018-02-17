Texas man accused of possessing 8,000 hits of LSD

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Texas man has been accused of possessing 8,000 hits of LSD. Cody Wayne Wahrmund, 31, was indicted Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, according to an indictment issued Thursday.
A Cedar Park police officer stopped Wahrmund in his vehicle Oct. 1 for a defective rear tail light, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Austin American-Statesman.
READ: Man arrested with $112K worth of meth in South Austin hotel
When the officer spoke to Wahrmund, the officer noticed a pipe with what appeared to be marijuana residue inside of it hanging from a walking stick in the back seat of Wahrmund’s vehicle, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the officer searched the car and found methamphetamine inside a pill bottle. The affidavit does not include any information about where the LSD, otherwise known as acid, was found, the Statesman reported.
Wahrmund was released Oct. 1 from the Williamson County Jail after posting bail, which was set at $8,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}