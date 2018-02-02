Texas man has leg amputated after being caught in trenching machine

FRISCO, Texas - A Texas construction worker had to have his leg amputated to free him after he was caught in the blades of a trenching machine Thursday, Dallas.com reported.
A surgeon was flown to the construction site after first responders were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m., KTVT reported.
Firefighters called for a surgeon when they were unable to free the man, Frisco Fire Department spokesman Kevin Haines said.
The worker, who was not identified, was flown a hospital in Plano for further treatment, Dallas.com reported. His injuries were characterized as severe but he was expected to survive, KDFW reported.
UPDATE: The man has been pulled from the machine and is being taken to Medical City Plano. Paramedics say his injuries are severe but he is expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/8P3rnYkGtt— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) February 1, 2018
