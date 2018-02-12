0 Texas teacher dies from flu after spurning medicine that cost $116

A Texas elementary school teacher died Sunday morning from flu complications after deciding the $116 price tag for medicine to treat the virus was too steep, The Weatherford Democrat reported.

Heather Holland, 38 and a mother of two, taught at Ikard Elementary School in Weatherford. She became ill about a week ago and planned to buy medication, then changed her mind because she believed the co-payment was too costly, according to her husband, Frank Holland.

“She wouldn't go get medicine because she's a mama. Mamas are tough. She just kept going. She had a job; she had kids," said Heather Holland’s pastor, Clark Bosher. "I think any mom does that. I don't think she is being irresponsible. I don't think she thought she was that sick. It happened so quick."

Frank Holland bought the prescription on Thursday but his wife’s condition worsened.

“Friday night, things escalated and she ended up in the ICU,” Holland told the Democrat. "The doctors got the blood cultures back and they had to put her on dialysis early Saturday.”

Heather Holland had been with Weatherford ISD for four years and had nearly completed her master's degree, the Democrat reported.

“She was an incredible teacher, an incredible mother, an incredible wife," Bosher told NBC5.

Heather Holland is survived by her husband, a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

“I have to be strong for the kids but it’s still surreal, it hasn’t all set in,” Frank Holland said. “We’ve been together a long time, over half my life. She’s my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.

“It hasn’t set in with (the children) yet either.”

