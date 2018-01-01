'The Last Jedi' tops $1 billion worldwide at box office

For the third straight week, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was the No. 1 grossing movie at the box office, taking in an estimated $52 million over the weekend to push its worldwide sales past $1 billion, Box Office Mojo reported.
“The Last Jedi,” which opened on Dec. 15, has already passed the domestic box office success of “Beauty and the Beast,” which played in theaters for four months and made more than $517 million in the United States.
Since 2015, the three “Star Wars” films -- “The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One” and “The Last Jedi” -- each have topped $1 billion worldwide at the box office, despite having December release dates.
Already, “The Last Jedi” has moved into the top 10 among the highest grossing films of all time in the United States, Mojo Box Office reported.
