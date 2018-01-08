NCAA Championship: What you need to know about the game, the teams, the tickets and Trump's visit

The college football National Championship game is only hours away.
Here is a guide to what you need to know about the game, the teams, the president’s visit and the price of a ticket (hint: it’s really high).
The game
- The weather is looking cold and wet for Monday night’s game. Here’s the forecast.
- Tempted to put that drone you got for Christmas up in the air to get a gander at who is going in the National Championship game? Bad idea. Don’t do it, the FBI is warning.
- How did we get here? Here’s a look at the history of the college football national championship game.
- If you are lucky enough to be going to the game in Atlanta, here’s a guide to parking, tailgating, how MARTA will work and what not to bring to the stadium.
- Officials are telling fans to enter the stadium through Gates 2, 3 and 4.
Tickets
- Here’s the good news – there are still tickets left for the game. The bad news is that they cost $2,000. Fans are saying they may stay home and watch it on TV.
- Can you be sure the tickets you bought are good? Officials work to stop ticket scammers ahead of National Championship.
The team, coaches, wives
- It is tough to keep secrets when you play in the SEC. Especially when one of the coaches coached for both teams.
- Here are 11 things you may not know about Alabama coach Nick Saban, and 11 things to know about Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
- Some of the players you see in tonight’s game will be in the NFL. Here is a handful that will likely be playing on Sundays soon.
- Nick Saban has a pretty good record against his former assistants, in fact, it couldn’t be any better.
- Nick Saban’s wife puts up with a lot, Saban says. Here’s a look at Terry Saban.
- Who is Mary Beth Smart, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s wife?
- Here’s Alabama’s season up to the championship game – by the numbers
- This is how Georgia did this year -- by the numbers
President Trump’s visit
- President Trump is planning to attend the championship game. Here’s a look at when he will arrive in Atlanta.
Other entertainment
- Seven-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime of the game.
- Who is going to win? Georgia has the edge over Alabama in simulated games. Will it work for them on the field?
