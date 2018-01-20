  • These big cities didn't make Amazon's HQ cut

    By: Matt Kempner, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Plenty of big cities aren’t on Amazon’s long short list of 20 places it’s still considering for a second headquarters and 50,000 high-paying jobs.

    While the Seattle-based giant kept Atlanta in the running, here are some of the notable cities that aren’t:

    • Phoenix

    • San Diego

    • Charlotte

    • Detroit

    • Cincinnati

    • San Francisco

    • Houston

    • Montreal

    • Kansas City

