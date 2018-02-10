  • Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors prom for special needs people

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WACO, Texas - A Texas church, benefiting from the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosted a special needs prom, KWTX reported.

    The Crestview Church of Christ in Waco was one of 400 churches selected to host the night of fun for people of all ages with special needs.

    Guests were treated to hair and makeup touch-up and shoeshines, KWTX reported. Designated dance partners were chosen for each person, and a professional photographer captured the action throughout the night.

    Limo service was provided for a spin around the block, and a marching band played current hits.

    The highlight of the night came when the prom-goers watched a special video message from Tebow, who announced that every person was elected as a prom king or queen, KWTX reported.

    “I'm so happy, I could cry,” guest Deborah Adams said.

    Each was crowned by volunteers that included local and statewide pageant queens, KWTX reported.

