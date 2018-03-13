Toddler allegedly assaulted by babysitter 'not expected to survive,' father says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio - The father of an Ohio girl allegedly shaken by a babysitter spoke Monday in Butler County Area II Court during the arraignment of the woman accused of critically assaulting his 3-year-old daughter.
Lindsay Partin, 35, of the 4000 block of Shank Road, is charged with felonious assault and felony child endangering in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred Thursday at her residence. Partin was babysitting the girl, Hannah Wesche.
“We just want to stress with this situation it is devastating. She is not expected to survive. Within the next couple of days, we are told it is going to come to an end. We just ask that bond is not set pending new charges,” Jason Wesche said.
Magistrate William Nally set bond at $30,000 cash.
