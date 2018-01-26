Tom Brady back on Patriots' injury report

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots held their first practice following the AFC Championship game on Thursday, and quarterback Tom Brady was a limited participant.
The team's official injury report lists Brady as having a right-hand injury, something he has been dealing with for more than a week after sustaining it in practice while handing the ball off to running back Mike Gillislee.
Brady missed two days of practice with the injury before the AFC Championship game and wore a glove when speaking to the media to cover his stitches.
The injury did not appear to have a major impact on Brady during the game, and he played without the glove on his hand.
For the second day in a row, tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice after suffering a concussion.
#Patriots #Eagles Injury Report for Thursday. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dietrich Wise included
