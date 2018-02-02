0 Tom Brady criticized after kissing 11-year-old son on lips during documentary

In an episode of his Facebook documentary series, “Tom vs. Time,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can be seen kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips twice while receiving a massage — and people are really grossed out.

>> Read more trending news

Jack Brady enters the room where his dad is being massaged, and asks a question about his fantasy team. Tom responds by asking his son for a kiss in return.

“Oh, hello. I was wondering if I could check my fantasy team,” Jack asks.

“What do I get?” Brady replies.

Jack then kisses his father on the lips, but Tom isn’t satisfied and asks for another one.

“That was like a peck,” Tom says.

Jack is Tom’s eldest son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. He has two other children, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, with model Gisele Bündchen.

The quarterback, who is seeking his sixth NFL title with the Patriots at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, received a lot of negative feedback on social media for the video.

Maybe Brady just likes kissing members of his family.

Prior to last year’s Super Bowl, Brady took a moment to share a tribute to his mother who was too ill to attend any of his games this season but made the trek out Houston for the big game.

In the sweet photo, Brady is posed with his mother, Galynn Brady, who received kisses on both cheeks from her son, Tom Brady, and her husband, Tom Brady Sr.

“Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content — Robbie Vogel (@RobbieVogel14) January 30, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.