0 Tom Brady reportedly has stitches removed from hand

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly had his stitches removed from his injured throwing hand. This news came by way of Ian Rapoport:

#Patriots QB Tom Brady had an appointment earlier this week to remove the 12 stitches on his throwing hand that he played with against the #Jaguars, sources say. Now he’s really on to Super Bowl LII. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2018

Heading into the AFC Championship Game, speculation ran rampant after Brady injured his hand during a New England practice. Following the initial report that stated he did need stitches, one of the best gunslingers in the history of the sport decided to wear a glove to help conceal what most presumed to be a hideous injury.

He, in fact, did need stitches.

The glove was off Tom Brady's right hand after he spoke to the media postgame. pic.twitter.com/cV7Dn8fKXV — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2018

This is a pretty huge development for the Patriots, as it appears Brady will play in the Super Bowl at near full health.

It has been an interesting few weeks for the quarterback. Not only has a documentary called “Tom vs Time” debuted, but a nation found out that he will be the oldest non-kicker to play in a Super Bowl. He’s going to break a Super Bowl record previously held by San Francisco great Jerry Rice.

When Rice played in Super Bowl XXXVII for the Raiders he was 40 years and 105 days old while Brady will be 40 years and 185 days old. This is of course a record for non-kickers as just last year Atlanta’s Matt Bryant was 41 and Matt Stover was 42 when he kicked for the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

As neat a story, Gisele Bündchen reportedly tried to convince Tom Brady to retire.

All the Brady news!

Anyway, at least Brady’s hand appears to be solid.

