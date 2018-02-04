  • Tom Brady's crew is in Minneapolis for Super Bowl

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MINNEAPOLIS - “It's two things that make America the country it is -- family and football.” 

    That is how Tom Brady captioned his Instagram photo, showing his family and cheering crew at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before Super Bowl 52. 

    The photo includes Tom Brady's mom, dad, wife, Giselle Bundchen, and other family members. 

     

    Family and Football ❤️ #gopats

    Giselle posted a photo on her Instagram, too, with a simple "heart" caption.

     

    ❤️

    The big game is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

