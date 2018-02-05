  • Tom Brady's ex ‘Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan responds to Super Bowl loss

    Actress Bridget Moynahan caused a stir following the Super Bowl when she praised the game’s MVP, Nick Foles, after the Philadelphia Eagles big win.

    The “Blue Bloods” actress, who shares a son with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, took to Twitter late Sunday night, writing, “NickFoles is having an amazing game @eagles @nfl.”

    In a second tweet, she praised both teams on a job well done.

    “Amazing game @Patriots congratulations @Eagles #superbowl2018,” she wrote.

    Actress/model Bridget Moynahan attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2014 in New York City. (Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

    Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before calling it quits in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son, John. The two have been amicable for the sake of their son. Brady is now married to model Gisele Bundchen, while Moynahan wed businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

     

     

     

    Brady recently made headlines with his son after a video of the 10-year-old kissing him on the lips appeared on his Facebook documentary series, “Tom vs. Time.”

     

     

