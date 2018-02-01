0 Too late: Elon Musk's Boring Company flamethrowers sold out

If you wanted to get your hands on Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers, you are too late.

Musk, the brains behind Tesla Motors and SpaceX, introduced The Boring Company flamethrowers on sale Saturday. In less than a week, the $500 “weapon” sold out. The company had offered 20,000 of them. That means The Boring Company brought in $10,000,000 for a roof torch connected to an Airsoft rifle, The Verge reported.

Small detail, but each one will come with a serial number from 1 to 20,000 pic.twitter.com/ZBYEYO6zqu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

Also, the flamethrowers will ship this spring.

For the $500, not only did the lucky buyers get the flamethrower, they will also get a complimentary Boring Company fire extinguisher, Musk tweeted Wednesday.

All flamethrowers will ship with a complimentary boring fire extinguisher — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

While there is apparently a market for a flamethrower by Musk, not everyone is happy about it.

A California lawmaker has already started the process to block the company’s sales of its flamethrowers in the state, USAToday reported.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) told The Washington Post that he thought it was a joke originally, but said that creating the flamethrower was in bad taste after this summer’s wildfires.

“This subject matter, in the wake of the state’s deadliest wildfires in history, is incredibly insensitive, dangerous, and most definitely not funny,” Santiago wrote to the Post.

“Absolutely no public good could come from the sale of this tool. Additionally, if this [is] an elaborate prank, then I have some serious concerns about Mr. Musk and his company collecting sensitive financial information from the number of people who have pre-ordered this product,” Santiago added in his emailed statement to the Post.

