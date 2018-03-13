  • 1 dead, several injured after tour bus falls off I-10 embankment near Alabama-Florida line

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOXLEY, Ala - One person died and several others were injured Tuesday morning after a tour bus traveling from Texas fell off an embankment on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida line, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, several injured after tour bus falls off I-10 embankment near…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Gina Haspel, the new CIA director nominee?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veteran firefighter collapses, dies hours after physical training

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Jury selected in Noor Salman case