Toyota recalling 645,000 vehicles because airbags might not inflate

If you own a Toyota, you need to find out whether your vehicle is under recall.
The automaker is recalling 645,000 vehicles world-wide over potential electrical problems that could prevent the airbag from inflating in an accident, according to news outlets.
The recall involves a variety of models, including the Toyota Prius, the Lexus RX, NX Suvs, Corolla, Highlander, Noah, Voxy and others, USA Today reported.
The vehicle models under recall were manufactured between May of 2015 and March of 2016.
The Japanese automaker said an electrical circuit could happen over time and could set off airbag warning lights. It could stop the front and side airbags from deploying, according to USA Today.
Toyota will begin alerting owners with potentially defective airbags beginning in March and dealers will replace the problem sensors in affected models, the company said.
