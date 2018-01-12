Trump to get first presidential physical exam Friday

0

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is expected to undergo his first physical checkup as commander in chief Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center, the White House said.

Trump, 71, is the oldest first-term president. It is expected that he will undergo a battery of tests to assess his health across a broad range of categories and be physically examined by a team of specialists overseen by presidential physician Ronny Jackson, ABC News reported.

Jackson, a rear admiral, has served as a White House physician for the past three administrations, according to the U.S. Navy. He was the primary physician for President Barack Obama and currently serves as the physician to the president for Trump.

Trump's checkup comes amid questions about his health and publication of the new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which casts doubt on Trump's fitness for office.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders has said the White House will provide a "readout" of the exam after it's completed.

Obama’s 2016 physical summary cover an eye exam, ears, nose and throat, thyroid exam, lungs, heart, skin, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal and neurological.

The most detailed information ever released about Trump’s physical condition came two months before he was elected in 2016 and was revealed during an appearance on the “Dr. Oz” show, ABC News reported.

In that September 2016 program, a letter from Trump’s longtime personal physician, Harold Bornstein, revealed that Trump was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 236 pounds, ABC News reported.

