Turkey crashes through car's windshield, injuring driver

DECATUR, Ill. - A driver in Illinois received an unexpected passenger on their Saturday morning commute.
Officials with the Harristown Fire Protection District posted photos on its Facebook page showing a turkey that slammed into the windshield of a car. The turkey crashed through the driver's side windshield, leaving a large hole, officials said. When rescue workers arrived, they found the driver outside of the vehicle, covered in glass. The driver was treated for multiple facial cuts, officials said.
Fire officials said that the turkey, a 25-pound male, was found on the passenger floorboard. The bird did not survive the accident.
