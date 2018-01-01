Twitter has field day with Steve Harvey's New Year's Eve outfit

Steve Harvey made sure he stayed warm on New Year’s Eve.
Twitter made sure he stayed roasted. The New Year is barely here and these responses are already in the running for drag of the year.
Nothing like starting 2018 off with a good laugh!
Ok.. Why is Steve Harvey out here dressed like McGruff The Crime Dog? pic.twitter.com/AaPGyeO0Q8— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can't unsee it. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/JeiWKU7l28— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2018
And Steve Harvey out here looking like the Mary J. Blige Share My World cover pic.twitter.com/mfONyUMl1L— Harvey Specter™ (@theJay_Show) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey out here looking like he’s about to announce the first ever hunger games pic.twitter.com/LQpbIExebl— Emanuel (@wiillums) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey out here lookin like the Michelin Man #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/pNSUiMzWJ6— Jay Lester (@JayLester7) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey out here looking like Frosty The Snowman. #NewYearsSteve pic.twitter.com/4nASmSFPLR— Joe (@CleSoldier2011) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018
Steve Harvey looks like the rich auntie that only shows up for the family reunions pic.twitter.com/8yJa1DoStD— OVO Shellz (@theeshellzg) January 1, 2018
