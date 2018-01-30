Tyler Perry nominated for worst actress Razzie Award for ‘Boo 2'

Tyler Perry is once again up for worst actress at the Golden Raspberry Awards. This year, his nomination is for his role as Madea in “Boo! A Madea Halloween 2.”
Perry was up for the same recognition for “Boo! A Madea Halloween” in 2017. That movie also earned him a worst-combo nomination for “Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig” and a worst director Razzie nomination as well.
Perry didn’t win any of the categories, though. That year, Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley won worst director for “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” Rebekah Turner was named worst actress for her role as Clinton in that movie. Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill were deemed worst duo for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
It seems like the Razzies really seem to want Perry to win an award this year. He’s also up for worst remake, rip-off or sequel and, once again, worst combo. The parameters have been widened in the latter category to include “Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig.
Perry isn’t in bad company. Jennifer Lawrence is nominated for worst actress for her part in “Mother!” and Tom Cruise is among the nominees for worst actor for “The Mummy.”
The full list of nominees for the The Golden Raspberry Awards are at Razzies.com.
