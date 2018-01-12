  • Urn containing cremated remains donated to Goodwill

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - Police in Vancouver, Washington, are seeking the public’s help in locating or identifying anyone who may be associated with an urn containing cremated remains that was donated to a Goodwill

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police said the urn was dropped off at the store located at 6425 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. 

    >>Man declared dead by 3 doctors starts snoring on autopsy table

    On Sunday, an employee at the store was going through donations and discovered the urn. 

    Police are hoping to turn the urn over to family members, as it is believed this item was inadvertently donated. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories