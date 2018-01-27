Vehicle damages iconic 'Field of Dreams' ballpark

DYERSVILLE, Iowa - A baseball player who runs well is said to have wheels. At the iconic “Field of Dreams” movie site, a different set of wheels caused some damage to the iconic baseball field in Dyersville, Iowa, according to John Kruse of the Telegraph Herald.
A vehicle left tire tracks and damaged the sprinkler system at the ballpark, Kruse reported.
“Someone who is disturbed had some agenda to damage the field,” site owner Denise Stillman told Bleacher Report. “It's upsetting. There are gashes up to 4 inches deep in the outfield. Whoever did it was really able to dig in.”
The owners said it will take $15,000 to repair the damage to the grass and the sprinklers.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise repair money, according to Bleacher Report.
The field was the focal point for the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.
