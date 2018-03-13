Veteran firefighter collapses, dies hours after physical training

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year veteran of Georgia's Cobb County Fire Department died early Monday two hours after passing her physical training, officials said.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Firefighter Stacey Leigh Boulware during this difficult time,” Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Boulware, 44, responded to two incidents Monday, including a medical call that involved a full cardiac arrest, before she collapsed at Station 5 in Vinings, Dupree said.
She was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.
Boulware had been with the department since June 1999. She was a longtime member of the Cobb County Fire Hazardous Materials Team and worked at various fire stations.
In 2015, Boulware received the Firehouse Magazine heroism award for rescuing a trapped occupant from an apartment fire. She shared the award with the Cobb County Fire Department.
