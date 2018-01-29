Video of rat giving itself a shower wins the internet

Apparently, this rat never heard the phrase “You dirty rat.”
In a viral video that’s heating up social media, a rat is seen taking a shower, but looks just like a human as he scrubs the dirt away.
Watch the video below, or click here.
The video is said to have been recorded in Peru, Metro.UK reported.
It has more than 37 million views since its original posting Saturday, the Mirror reported.
The man who recorded the video told Metro, “It went on for about 30 seconds, and then he ran off. I think he just wanted to give himself a good clean.”
Many online had fun with their “theories” as to what the future holds for the rat.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}