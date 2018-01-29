  • Video shows package thief badly falling while trying to get away

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    BOTHELL, Wash. - A video widely shared on social media shows an alleged package thief taking a bad fall while she was trying to run away with stolen goods.

    >> Read more trending news

    The three videos were shared by David Ababneh on Friday.

    "We had 3 packages stolen today," Ababneh wrote. "One of which is a box of medicine that costs quite a bit. Caught them on video, hopefully someone can ID the scum bags. Gotta love Karma though, serves them right."

    The videos have been shared over 4,100 times.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: