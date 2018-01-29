Virginia teen shot in leg while waiting for school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Virginia teen waiting for a school bus was shot in the leg Monday morning, WAVY reported.
Police said the 15-year-old was standing at a school bus stop in Newport News around 6:43 a.m. when a red SUV reportedly drove up and someone began shooting at him, WAVY reported.
The teen did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital, police said. He is expected to recover.
Michelle Price of the Newport News Public Schools told WVEC that her department is “going to be supporting the student that was injured and the other students at the bus stop. The school division will be working with the police department to do the best to identify whoever did this."
