Wait, State of the what? Ticket to speech misspelled

Some of the tickets printed for Tuesday’s State of the Union address contained a typo and welcomed guests to the “State of the Uniom.”
The mistake on the tickets, printed by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, was discovered and new tickets were being printed. Most had not been distributed. The tickets are for guests of members of Congress to gain access to the gallery seats in the House of Representatives, where the speech takes place.
Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.), chose to make light of the typo, saying he is looking forward to the “State of the Uniom” speech.
Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018
Arizona Congressman Raul M. Grijalva took another tack, slamming Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
"Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom," he tweeted.
Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018
