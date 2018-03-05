Want to work on a dreamy private island? Richard Branson is hiring

Does relocating to paradise sound like the right move for you?
If so, you may want to consider working for British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, which put up a job listing Thursday for a personal assistant and admin assistant to toggle between two offices on Branson’s idyllic Necker Island, where the Obamas enjoyed a much-needed vacation post White House.
Virgin is looking for someone "self-motivated, outgoing, and enthusiastic who can balance (administrative and organizational skills) with the essential need for discretion and confidentiality."
“It’s a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it’s not for everyone (despite the sunshine),” the listing states.
And yes, you do have to be ready to move to the luxurious Necker Island.
If that sounds like you, send a two-minute video of yourself explaining "why you want the job (and) an interesting fact about you and your unique skills and experience” along with your CV to iwanttobeyourpaaa@virgin.com.
Applications close Saturday, March 10.
More about the position at linkedin.com.
