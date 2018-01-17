Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski found dead with apparent self-inflicted

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police in Pullman, Washington, say officers have found Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinkski dead Tuesday in an apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment to check on the welfare of a football player who did not show up for practice earlier in the day.
#BREAKING FR @WSUPOLICE: WSU Quarterback Tyler Hilinski found dead. pic.twitter.com/J4nV0ekzNmKIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 17, 2018
When officers arrived, they found Hilinkski, 21, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Police said a rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a note was found.
Washington State president Kirk Schulz tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.”
Former Washington State linebackers coach Roy Manning, who recently left for a position at UCLA, tweeted, “Words can’t describe what I’m feeling right now. My heart is beyond saddened. Please pray for the family and all of us affected!”
Hilinski, from Claremont, Calif., recently finished his redshirt sophomore season for the Cougars.
He started in place of Senior Luke Falk in the Cougars loss to Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl.
Hilinski played 11 games in his Cougars career, passing for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hilinski was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}