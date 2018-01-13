WATCH: 77-year-old woman dragged by car during purse snatching

HOUSTON - A Texas woman whose purse was snatched in broad daylight on New Year's Eve also was dragged by the suspect's car, police said.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, KHOU reported. The 77-year-old woman is seen placing groceries in the trunk of her car. A man in a white Nissan Sentra pulls up behind her and grabs the purse from her cart.
While the woman tries to hold onto her purse, the suspect drives off, dragging the woman until she fell.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case, KHOU reported.
