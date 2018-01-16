Watch: Bus security camera captures car going airborne in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Dramatic video footage from the security camera of a city bus in Santa Ana, California, shows a car going airborne before it crashed into the second story of a dental office Sunday morning, KTTV reported.
The video, obtained by KTTV from the Orange County Transportation Authority, shows a bus traveling through the I-5 underpass near 17th Street in Santa Ana.
The video shows a car going airborne, barely missing the bus, before hitting a building.
Two people were injured when the car, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a raised median and flew into the second floor of a dental office, police said.
New bus security video
NEW SECURITY VIDEO: This is security video from the vantage point of a city bus after it passes under the 5 fwy on 17th street in Santa Ana early Sunday. You can see a car going airborne barely missing the bus and then crashing right into a building. The video went viral over the weekend because it's just so crazy seeing a car hanging out of a second story dentist's office. The driver of that airborne car admitted to using narcotics and no one inside the building was seriously hurt. More: http://bit.ly/2Db789j VIDEO: Orange County Transportation AuthorityPosted by Fox 11 Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, 2018
