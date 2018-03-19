WATCH: Elderly woman drives mobility scooter onto busy freeway scaring drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A harrowing Facebook video has gone viral on social media.
A woman, who appears to be in her 70s or 80s, was seen driving a mobility scooter onto a dangerous Memphis highway Friday evening around 7 p.m. The terrifying incident was recorded live on Facebook.
The video was being filmed as a cry for help. Facebook user, Towanna Murphy, asked her friends to please share the information with police as she followed the woman onto Interstate 55.
"Whoever is watching this video, please call 9-1-1, so we can get this lady where she's going," Murphy said.
The video ended with a Memphis police officer working to assist the woman off of the scooter, but she refused to comply.
Police were eventually able to help the woman to safety.
