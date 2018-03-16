  • WATCH: Haywire ski lift runs in reverse, flings off terrified skiers

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GADAURI, Georgia - A terrifying accident involving a ski lift at a resort in Eastern Europe that started running in reverse at high speed and flinging off horrified skiers was caught on cellphone video and posted on YouTube.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It happened in Gadauri, Georgia, in the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

    The malfunctioning lift violently tossed tourists to the ground as it picked up speed, injuring 10 people, according to The Telegraph, including a Ukrainian man who broke his hand.

    >

    At least one news outlet reported the ski lift operator was to blame for the accident, although it’s unclear exactly what happened.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Haywire ski lift runs in reverse, flings off terrified skiers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sonic will have pickle slushes on the menu this summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan U.S. Senate candidate wants to arm the homeless with shotguns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Essential oils could pose danger to pets, experts say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Startup offering to preserve brain with '100 percent fatal' procedure…