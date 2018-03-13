  • WATCH: Man steals neighbor's peacock, gets chased by angry birds

    COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Miami police officers are looking for a man who stole a neighbor's peacock.

    The theft in Coconut Grove was caught on camera.

    The video shows the man in a red shirt run around the home then grab the peacock and carry it under his arm and to his truck as other peacocks chase him down

     Residents said that despite not liking the peacocks in their neighborhood, they are upset about the theft.

     “They have become a nuisance, (but) it's somebody invading (and) that's not right," a neighbor said.

     Neighbors said they didn't recognize the man or his truck.

     

