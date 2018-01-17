  • WATCH: Meteor spotted in Ohio, Michigan, Canada

    By: Eric Elwell and breaking news staff, WHIO.com

    Updated:

    BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - The fireball lit up the sky just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    >> Click here to watch

    The dashboard cam video was shared by Mike Austin as he was driving north on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills, north of Detroit, Michigan. 

    >> On WHIO.com: 2017 fireball caught on WHIO-TV weather camera

    The fireball also was seen from northwest Ohio and southwest Ontario, Canada

    >> Read more trending news 

    It is not known whether the meteorite dissipated in the atmosphere or made it to the ground or into Lake Michigan.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories