WATCH: Police officers rescue freezing puppy found under Florida bridge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, released video of two animal control officers rescuing a pit bull puppy who was left under a bridge in freezing temperatures.
River's Rescue
For the last couple of weeks we've been telling you about River the Frozen Puppy.Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday, February 8, 2018
In the video posted on the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, you can see the puppy shaking uncontrollably because she was so cold. The animal control officers did everything they could to warm her up.
A passer-by called police after seeing the puppy in the cold water.
The animal control officers found her under the Seabreeze Bridge in mid-January when the temperatures had fallen to below freezing.
One of the Daytona Beach police officers adopted the puppy, now named River, and she is safe and in a loving home.
