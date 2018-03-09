  • WATCH: Teen recreates ‘Mulan' training montage shot-for-shot for homework, project goes viral

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HONOLULU - A teen in Hawaii is going viral thanks to her take on a school project.

    Glenna Matauto was tasked to recreate a scene from her family movie for her broadcast media class, Hawaii News Now reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    So she and some friends took on the segment “Be a Man” from Disney’s “Mulan” and recreated the training montage from the 1998 animated feature. 

    Glenna Matauto and friends recreate the training montage from Disney's "Mulan."

    Matauto said in her Twitter post that filming the clip took “three days, five broken sticks and a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree” for them to put together their 38-second video.

    The video in the six days after posting had more than 8.6 million views and 581,000 likes.

    Hawaii News Now said that Matauto hasn’t received her grade yet for the project but some on social media think she deserves an Oscar.

    She also has plans on making another video and is taking requests on her Twitter account.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Teen recreates ‘Mulan' training montage shot-for-shot for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    When clocks change for daylight saving, change smoke detector batteries

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys ‘R' Us considers closing U.S. stores: reports

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: The Rock is upstaged by daughter on International Women's Day