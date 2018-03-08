Watch trailer for ‘The Grinch' animated movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Dr. Suess’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is coming back to theaters -- and this time, it will be in the form of a 3D computer animation.
Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the latest iteration of the story Thursday. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the holiday grump in this version.
The last version of this film that received a theatrical release was a live-action version starring Jim Carey as The Grinch. It was released in 2000 and was box office success,
The trailer shows The Grinch wake up in his cave to Pharrell’s “Happy” on Dec. 20, five days before Christmas. His dog, Max, makes his morning coffee with a grumpy face as latte art, and the two head out for the day.
“Today, we will do mean things, and we will do them in style,” The Grinch tells Max while walking through the snow.
The Grinch is also seen doing mean things to shoppers at a Whoville grocery store.
Watch the trailer for “The Grinch” below.
