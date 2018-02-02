West Virginia hospital pulls ads to protest McCutchen trade

WEIRTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia hospital is boycotting the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Weirton Medical Center representatives said they are suspending advertising in Ogden Newspapers over the Pittsburgh Pirates’ failure to keep star outfielder Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting's family owns Ogden Newspapers, which include the Herald Standard in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Representatives also said they want to send a message to the Nutting family that their company believes in community.
The Pirates traded McCutchen, the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013, to the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15.
McCutchen spent his entire career with the Pirates organization, nine of them in Pittsburgh, and has a career batting average of .291.
