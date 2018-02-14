  • Westminster Dog Show 2018: See the best in show, group winners

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - The Westminster Kennel Club has a new best in show for 2018. Flynn the bichon frisé was crowned top dog Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    >> MORE: Complete list of winners﻿ 

    >> Read more trending news 

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories