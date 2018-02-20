  • When is the Stoneman Douglas town hall meeting; what time, what channel?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents will take part in a town hall meeting on Wednesday, a week after the school was the site of a mass shooting.

    The meeting will come following a rally Wednesday in Tallahassee where a group of the students hopes to pressure the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws.

    Some of the state’s legislators were given a tour of Stoneman Douglas to see the damage Nikolas Cruz caused when he launched an attack at the Parkland, Florida, school.

    Many legislators appeared shaken as they left the school, according to The Associated Press.

    A group of students is in Tallahassee to try to get legislators to consider changes in Florida’s gun laws.

    “I really think they are going to hear us out,” said Chris Grady, a 19-year-old senior who is going on the trip. He said he hopes the trip will lead to some “commonsense laws like rigorous background checks.”

    Here is what you need to know about Wednesday’s town hall meeting.

    What is it: "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" – a town hall meeting

    Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

    When: Wednesday

    What time: 9 p.m. ET

    What channel: CNN

    Who will be there: In addition to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents, Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, Sen. Bill Nelson, (D-Fla.), and Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.), have accepted an invitations to attend. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declined the invitation, as has President Donald Trump.

    Who is moderating: CNN anchor Jake Tapper

    Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, poses at a memorial outside the school, for Wednesday's mass shooting, in Parkland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Grady huddled in his classroom at the high school last Wednesday
    Gerald Hebert/AP

     

     

