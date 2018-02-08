0 Who is Hope Hicks? Here are 13 things to know about the White House communications director

Rob Porter, a top White House aide, resigned Wednesday amid allegations of domestic abuse.

The allegations against Porter were known to the White House as early as last November, CBS reported, but Porter was allowed to work in his position without a full security clearance, according to the story.

CNN reported that White House communications director Hope Hicks helped Porter craft his public statement of resignation, in which he denied the charges and spoke of his service to the administration. CNN did not name the sources of its reporting of Hicks’ involvement.

"My commitment to public service speaks for itself," Porter, said in the statement. "I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House."

Hicks, who has been with Trump since he began his campaign for the White House, is reported to be dating Porter.

Hicks, according to The Washington Post, has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors about any involvement in the investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times reported that Hicks spoke to Mueller’s prosecutors, in part, after she told former Trump legal team spokesman Mark Corallo that emails relating to a June 2016 meeting set up by Donald Trump Jr. to gather dirt on Hillary Clinton would “never get out.”

According to the Post, Hicks was one of several aides who suggested while on Air Force One on the way back to Washington from a trip overseas that Trump be more transparent about the meeting he eldest son conducted.

Who is Hope Hicks and how did she get where she is at the age of 29?

Here are 13 things to know about her

She was named interim White House communications director on Aug. 16, after Anthony Scaramucci left the job. She was appointed permanent White House communications director on Sept. 12, and 28 at the time, she is the youngest White House communications director in history. Her parents met in Washington. She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut. She, along with her sister, Mary Grace, worked as a model. Among other jobs, she worked for Ralph Lauren at age 11, and appeared on the cover of the novel series “Hourglass Adventures.” Her father and grandfather worked in public relations. Paul Hicks, her grandfather, headed up public relations for Texaco. Her father was the chief executive officer of the Americas for Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and was in charge of public affairs for the NFL. He is managing director of the Glover Park Group. She went to college at Southern Methodist University. She was on the lacrosse team. When she graduated from SMU she began work in public relations in New York City. Her second job was at the Hiltzik Strategies public relations firm. Ivanka Trump was a client of Hiltzik Strategies. Hicks met Ivanka Trump through the firm and eventually went to work for her handling public relations for her fashion line. When Donald Trump decided to run for president he made her head of communications for the campaign. During the campaign, she transcribed Trump’s tweets. He dictated them aloud, according to New York magazine. She is well-liked and trusted by Trump. Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that Hicks, “will often give advice, and she’ll do it in a very low-key manner, so it doesn’t necessarily come in the form of advice. But it’s delivered very nicely.” On Dec. 22, 2016, Trump announced she would be the White House director of strategic communications. Hicks made the January 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. She is paid $179,700 – the maximum salary for a White House staffer.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Hope Hicks, White House director of strategic communications, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

