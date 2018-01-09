Who is Jake Fromm? 5 things to know about the Georgia quarterback

0

Quarterback Jake Fromm leads Georgia against Alabama in the national championship game Monday night.

Fromm is a freshman with a strong recruiting pedigree. He’s helped to lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record this year.

Here’s what you need to know about Fromm:

1. Jake Fromm was once an Alabama commit.

Before flipping to the Bulldogs, Jake Fromm was a member of Alabama’s recruiting class in 2017. But after Kirby Smart became the coach at Georgia, Fromm flipped his pledge and opted to play for the in-state Bulldogs. Fromm is from Warner Robins, Georgia, and played for Houston County High School.

2. Jake Fromm was a key figure in Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class.

Fromm was a key factor in helping the Bulldogs land a number of recruits. He appeared in fellow classmates’ DawgNation commitment videos, along with five-star freshman Richard Lecounte. Fromm was the No. 3 quarterback in the 2017 class and the No. 44 player in the country, per the 247Sports composite.

3. Jake Fromm took over for Jacob Eason after his injury.

Fromm entered the season opener against Appalachian State after Jacob Eason suffered a left knee injury. The freshman completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. Smart had a plan for Fromm to get in the game.

“If you guys knew how well this guy prepares, as a student of the game, even in the summertime in 7-on-7,” senior linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “The guy is the real deal.”

4. Jake Fromm has gotten rave reviews from Dan Mullen and Nick Saban.

In his first season, Fromm has done a good job of taking care of the ball. He’s thrown 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

His early play drew great reviews from quarterback guru Dan Mullen prior to the Bulldogs’ late-September meeting with Mississippi State. Mullen is now the Florida coach.

“You see a lot of what you look for in a quarterback. You can see he has that competitive swagger,” Mullen said earlier in the year. “They do a really good job of not putting the game always on his shoulders. He has that leadership and that attitude that you look for at the quarterback position.”

Saban also raved about Fromm ahead of the big game.

“We thought he was a fantastic player,” Saban said on a teleconference call. “Very instinctive, very smart, makes great choices and decisions, always puts his team in the best play they can be in. I think he does a lot of ‘check-with-me’s,’ which for a freshman quarterback probably demonstrates his knowledge of the game and preparation and intelligence. You know, he’s always been a fantastic passer and remains that way.”

5. Jake Fromm put up huge numbers in high school.

In his high school career, Fromm put up monster numbers, throwing for 12,745 yards and 116 touchdowns in 46 career games, falling just 280 yards shy of Deshaun Watson’s Georgia state record. Fromm is listed as being 6 foot 2 inches and weighing 225 pounds.

Fromm’s 2017 stats

He’s completed 165 of 259 passes for 2,383 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s 12-1 as a starter.

