Who is NRA head Wayne LaPierre and what did he say at the CPAC meeting?

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre took the opportunity to slam Democrats Thursday during a speech at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Committee meeting, saying they only “want more restrictions on the law-abiding.”
"They want to sweep right under the carpet the failure of school security,” LaPierre said, a week after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
LaPierre told the audience that the NRA stood ready to provide guidance to schools free of charge on how to protect students. He took another dig at the Democrats and one at the news media saying what the NRA offered was “more” than anyone else has.
"We share a goal of safe schools, safe neighborhoods and a safe country," LaPierre said.
Later he told the crowd gathered at the annual meeting for conservatives that, "Evil walks among us” when speaking about school shootings.
Just minutes before LaPierre spoke, President Donald Trump tweeted that he supports the NRA and the work LaPierre is doing.
"What many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Who is Wayne LaPierre? Here are a few things you may not know about him.
- Wayne Robert LaPierre Jr. was born on Nov. 8, 1949, in Schenectady, New York. His family moved to Roanoke, Virginia, when he was 5 years old.
- He was raised a Roman Catholic.
- He spent a good portion of his career as a lobbyist.
- He volunteered for the 1972 presidential campaign of Democrat George McGovern.
- He earned a master’s degree in government and politics from Boston College.
- He was on the boards of the American Association of Political Consultants, the American Conservative Union, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
- LaPierre became executive vice president and chief executive officer of the NRA in 1991. The NRA has 5 million members.
- He once told a friend his dream job was to retire from the NRA and open an ice cream stand in Maine.
- He is married. His wife, Susan, is also involved in the NRA.
- He makes nearly $1 million a year in salary.
- He hosts a weekly syndicated television program called “Crime Strike.” In addition, he has a weekly podcast and offers a short broadcast on gun rights every weekday.
LaPierre says he opposes universal background checks, an assault weapons ban (as it was proposed in 2013) and any limits to access to semi-automatic weapons by law-abiding Americans.
- He says he supports armed security guards in schools, creating a computerized universal mental health registry of those judged to be incompetent and Project Exile, which mandates severe sentences for all gun crimes, especially illegal possession.
- He is an author and has written several books on gun safety and gun rights.
