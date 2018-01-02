  • Who is Paris Hilton's fiance? What to know about Chris Zylka

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Paris Hilton, heiress to the Hilton Hotels fortune, announced this weekend that she is engaged to actor-model Chris Zylka.

    She and Zylka met eight years ago at an Oscar party Hilton 36, told Page Six, and it was definitely interest at first sight, if not more. Zylka popped the question over the past weekend in Aspen, Colorado.

    Who is Hilton’s finance? Here’s a look at Zylka.

    • He was born in Warren, Ohio, on May 9, 1985. He is 33.
    • The name Zylka is his mother’s maiden name.
    • He attended the University of Toledo.
    • He was engaged before -- to Hanna Beth Merjos. The couple were engaged in 2014. They called off the engagement in 2015.
    • He has starred in television shows and movies. Some of the TV shows he has guest starred in or starred in include:

    The Leftovers

    Everybody Hates Chris

    Hannah Montana
    Cougar Town

    My Super Psycho Sweet 16

    10 Things I Hate About You

    The Secret Circle

    • According to the Internet Movie Database, his hobbies include playing guitar, painting, association football, basketball, baseball and reading.
    • Zylka has said his greatest fear is “failure.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

