Who is Randal Davidson, the Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in classroom?

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia high school teacher Randal Davidson is accused of firing a shot inside a Dalton High School classroom Wednesday morning.
Authorities said Davidson barricaded himself inside the room during third period and blocked the school's principal from entering.
Police spokesperson Bruce Frazier said Davidson, 53, had been with the school since 2004. He was known to many in the areas as the play-by-play voice for the school's football team.
According to the school's website, Davidson wast the voice of the Catamounts for 18 years.
Dalton High School teacher Randal Davidson, 53, was taken into custody after allegedly firing a shot in a school classroom Wednesday morning.
He was recognized in 2012 as the school’s top teacher for his on-traditional path to teaching, according to Dalton Public Schools.
The district also said Davidson moved to Dalton in 1995 and took over as news and sports director at WBLJ-AM radio.
BREAKING: Dalton Police on the scene at Dalton High School on a report of shots fired. Suspect barricade inside a classroom. No kids injured. We’re enroute. Here’s the info from a police spokesman. More details to come. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zbl09aW1ci— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 28, 2018
